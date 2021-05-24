newsbreak-logo
Timothée Chalamet to Play Willy Wonka in Origin Story

By The Associated Press
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of Roald Dahl's eccentric chocolatier. Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co. announced Monday that the 25-year-old Chalamet will star in “Wonka.” The studio said the film will “focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.”

