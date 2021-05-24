Lori Vallow can’t afford her attorney, declared indigent by judge

Merrick Garland is the new U.S. attorney general. But will things change under his leadership? He weighed in on police reform during his Senate Judiciary hearing, and it was enough to give any criminal justice advocate a headache. He discussed some great ideas: The potential for increased police investigations led by the Justice Department and criminal prosecution for police officers who break the law. But he’s missing a major justice policy consideration—the most important one, in fact: Qualified immunity. Fortunately, Congress is ready to take on the battle.