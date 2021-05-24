Lori Vallow can’t afford her attorney, declared indigent by judge
IDAHO FALLS – The district judge in Lori Vallow’s case declared her indigent Friday, meaning she is no longer able to afford her attorney. District Judge Steven Boyce cited Idaho Code 19-854 in his order, which states that a judge can declare a defendant indigent if they cannot afford to pay for an attorney to represent them. Defendants are typically declared indigent near the beginning of court proceedings so that they may apply for a public defender paid by the county government.www.spokesman.com