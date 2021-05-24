Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 10 miles north of McDonald Observatory, or 17 miles northwest of Fort Davis, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Black Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 223. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 5.alerts.weather.gov