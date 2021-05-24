Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOVE COUNTY At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Healy, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Gove County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov