Miami, FL

Fendi’s Bright New Cafe in Miami Is as Groovy as Its Summer Clothing

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
Fendi isn’t just serving up coffee at its new pop-up cafe: It’s also serving a bright jolt of energy. The Italian fashion house’s latest installation of Fendi Caffe recently opened across the street from its boutique in Miami’s Design District. The space will be in residence at OTL Restaurant through July 5. But its bold design will likely live on for far longer in the memories of visitors and tourists. It features a multicolor version of its signature FF logo which twists and turns on the menu, the tables and the upholstered stools and banquettes. The logo appears on the brand’s Vertigo capsule collection, created in collaboration with New York-based multidisciplinary artist Sarah Coleman, but the version used for the cafe re-imagines those designs in a psychedelic scope.

Robb Report

Robb Report

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

This Memorial Day weekend, it feels as if we’re not just marking the return to summer, but a return to life as normal. Accordingly, we’ve found plenty of gear for a successful MDW and future summer holidays to come. From minimalist aviators made in Japan for Westward Leaning, updated Jack Purcells created by Todd Snyder and Converse and a very J. Press approach to the polo shirt, this is the stuff summer vacation is made from. Let’s get at it.
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

7 Stylish Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Soaking Up the Sun This Summer

Instead of traveling to our sun-drenched vacation spot of choice last year, many of us stayed at home. Those who wanted to still feel as though they were on the shores of Positano or Santorini invested in outdoor furnishings—chairs, sofas, tables and more—so they could work outside and play outside and still get their vitamin D fix. If you’ve yet to buy up your own set, well, there’s no time like the present. An outdoor chair with a low-slung seat or a comfortable chaise lounge are among the best options to sit back and relax beneath the sun’s rays. Here are seven of our favorites.
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

This Exclusive Collection Lets You Experience Rare Reds From the World’s Finest Wine Regions

Advances in e-commerce and global supply chains have made it so much easier to get that new release from your favorite winery anywhere in the world. Before, you had to know a guy who knew a guy. And yet, some trophies still remain out of reach. With the Robb Report Rare & Fine program, we strive to dig a little deeper, using our connections in global luxury to find you the best that isn’t so readily available. For our latest Rare & Fine Wine collection, we partnered with Wally’s Wine & Spirits and ventured to four of the world’s great wine regions—Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Piedmont and Burgundy—in search of bottles you might struggle to find on your own.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Horseshoes Sets for Good Old-Fashioned Backyard Fun

Horseshoes isn’t the most modern game, nor is it the most complex. That doesn’t make it any less fun, though. The classic lawn game has stood the test of time because it’s easy to set up and play yet brings a ton of enjoyment. That’s why it’s worthwhile having a horseshoes set in your collection.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch

Following up on the April drop of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want again by introducing a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second hottest model, with seven new references. They include the first white-gold chronograph, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new dual-time movement for ladies, and three new stainless-steel Aquanaut Luce models with new colors and larger case sizes—up from 35.6 to 38.8 mm.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Todd Snyder Reimagines Moscot’s Iconic Zilch Sunglasses Just in Time for Summer

Todd Snyder is turning 10 this fall, but the New York label isn’t wasting any time starting the celebrations. Just in time for summer, the menswear designer has launched a reimagined take on Moscot’s iconic Zilch sunglasses. Named The Nomad, the collaborative sunglasses offer a modern take on the classic shades. The model, which comes in four colors, takes its name from the location of the brand’s flagship store (NOrth of MADison Square Park), and the designer’s longing to travel again. To launch the sunglasses, Snyder worked directly with Zach Moscot, a fifth-generation Moscot and the company’s chief design officer.
Jackson, WYPosted by
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside the Cloudveil, Jackson Hole’s Newest Luxury Hotel

Home to hotels from major names like Aman and Four Seasons plus an array of cushy rental residences, Jackson Hole, Wyo., does not lack in luxury accommodations. For the most part, though, these choices tend to be located outside of town, often in resort developments set close to the ski lifts and hiking trails. So when a group of locals was looking to develop a new upscale hotel for the area, it went the other way and headed straight into the middle of all the action. Opening May 26, the Cloudveil is the only hotel on Jackson’s historic Town Square and is driven by its connections to the destination in everything from its name—a nod to the Cloudveil Dome peak found within the Teton Range—to its design, cuisine and programming.
RestaurantsPosted by
Robb Report

Why One of the World’s Great Chefs Walked Away From Restaurants

The idea, the location, the execution, they were all audacious. Magnus Nilsson took a hunting lodge in the far reaches of Sweden and turned it into a global dining destination. People had to traverse for hours to reach the 28-seat restaurant and eat a 30-course meal that was intensely rooted in the surrounding region. And they came not for the usual fine dining trappings of lobster and A5 Wagyu, but for trout roe served atop dried pig’s blood and lamb tongue with brined vegetables. Along with Noma, it came to exemplify the New Nordic ethos that emphasized a locavorism that would encircle the globe during the 2010s. So it was fitting the end of Faviken felt as audacious.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

From Loafers to Lightweight Shirts, 8 Summer Vacation Staples We Can’t Wait to Wear

At this point, it almost goes without saying: We miss traveling. And as travel finally begins to re-open for vaccinated travelers in certain parts of the world, we’re reminded of all the joys that come with planning a getaway. Replenishing your resort-wear wardrobe is high on the list of priorities. Particularly after a year of having no place to go, it feels pretty damn good to stock up on destination-specific swag. For those who have forgotten what it feels like to pack a suitcase, we’ve rounded up eight summery staples to buy ahead of your summer travels. Happy shopping, and happy trails.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

Deal Sheet: From Margiela to APC, the Most Luxurious Discounts Online This Week

With summer on the horizon and some parts of the world opening up little by little, it’d be a shame not to be prepared for last-minute jaunts to your favorite destinations—or somewhere you’ve never been before. Luckily, whether you’re itching to get back to jet-setting (or you’re staying firmly at home for the time being), some of the best luxury brands and retailers are currently offering discounts on everything from warm-weather clothing to high-end kitchen gear. A look at the best deals you can find online right now, below.
BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

MatchesFashion Just Became the First UK Retailer to Sign the 15 Percent Pledge

MatchesFashion has joined the 15 Percent Pledge. Today, the luxury retailer, which operates online and has three stores in London, made the announcement on social media, where it committed to dedicating 15 percent of its purchasing power to Black-owned brands. It became the first United Kingdom-based company to sign onto the pledge, which was founded by Brother Vellies designer and 2020 FN Person of the Year Aurora James.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

How Vacheron Constantin Painstakingly Recreated This 100-Year-Old Watch

How do you celebrate the centennial of your most legendary model? In Vacheron Constantin’s case, no update was necessary. Although the 266-year-old watchmaker released versions of its coveted American 1921 model in new sizing and case materials this year, the pièce de résistance is its literal one-of-a-kind re-creation of the Roaring Twenties original. Every single component, save for the strap, bridges and plates, has been made exactly the way it would have been a century ago.
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Pierre Yovanovitch Launches a Furniture Brand Inspired by the French Riviera

A home by interior architect Pierre Yovanovitch is enviable not just for its contemporary French design sensibilities, but for all the custom furniture the designer typically crafts for his commissions. Yovanovitch’s atelier has long prided itself on its long list of skilled artisan contacts, all based in Switzerland and France, who make one-of-a-kind furnishings out of high-quality materials.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

9 Cutting Boards for Chopping Up Meat, Veggies and More

If, like many, you’ve taken up home cheffing in the past year, then chances are you’ve also had to buy some new bits and bobs for the kitchen. One of those essentials is a cutting board, which seems straightforward enough: It’s where you slice and dice the food that’ll go into your delicious culinary creations. But it’s important to buy one that won’t damage your knife, especially if you’ve shelled out for a really great one from Middleton or Shun. Wooden cutting boards are generally considered the best in this regard, as they’re durable, but not so sturdy that they’ll wear down your trusty blade. Here, our top picks of the bunch.
AmazonPosted by
Robb Report

From Signature Colors to Upcycling: How Luxury Packaging Is Often More Powerful Than the Products Themselves

It’s a discovery that should disconcert even the most rarefied palate. Researchers at Basel University in Switzerland recently published a study to see what relationship price and packaging had with consumers’ perception of a wine’s quality. The results were startling. The researchers tasked 150 volunteers with sampling three different wines—all of them 2013 Italian reds. One was a $70 bottle, raved about by connoisseurs, while another was an acceptable $40 vintage. The final one was a vino da tavola, a 12-buck bargain unlikely to be on any sommelier’s radar. They split the volunteers into three groups, too.