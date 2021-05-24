Fendi’s Bright New Cafe in Miami Is as Groovy as Its Summer Clothing

Home to hotels from major names like Aman and Four Seasons plus an array of cushy rental residences, Jackson Hole, Wyo., does not lack in luxury accommodations. For the most part, though, these choices tend to be located outside of town, often in resort developments set close to the ski lifts and hiking trails. So when a group of locals was looking to develop a new upscale hotel for the area, it went the other way and headed straight into the middle of all the action. Opening May 26, the Cloudveil is the only hotel on Jackson’s historic Town Square and is driven by its connections to the destination in everything from its name—a nod to the Cloudveil Dome peak found within the Teton Range—to its design, cuisine and programming.