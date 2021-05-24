Fendi’s Bright New Cafe in Miami Is as Groovy as Its Summer Clothing
Fendi isn’t just serving up coffee at its new pop-up cafe: It’s also serving a bright jolt of energy. The Italian fashion house’s latest installation of Fendi Caffe recently opened across the street from its boutique in Miami’s Design District. The space will be in residence at OTL Restaurant through July 5. But its bold design will likely live on for far longer in the memories of visitors and tourists. It features a multicolor version of its signature FF logo which twists and turns on the menu, the tables and the upholstered stools and banquettes. The logo appears on the brand’s Vertigo capsule collection, created in collaboration with New York-based multidisciplinary artist Sarah Coleman, but the version used for the cafe re-imagines those designs in a psychedelic scope.robbreport.com