newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Soil in Australian outback could STILL be leaking plutonium 65 years after British nuclear tests

By Dan Avery For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Almost 60 years after nuclear tests in the Australian outback, radioactive particles still pose a risk to wildlife and residents, according to new report.

In the mid-1950s, Great Britain tested nuclear weapons at Maralinga, a remote area about 500 miles northwest of Adelaide.

Radioactive waste dotted the landscape for decades and the Australian government has spent millions on cleanup.

But researchers have discovered 'hot particles,' microscopic bits of plutonium and uranium, are still leaking into the soil and groundwater.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ryjq_0a9pP5B500
In 1956 and 1957, the British government conducted more than a half-dozen nuclear tests in Maralinga, a remote area in South Australia

After the US dropped atomic bombs on Japan at the end of WWII, leading nations in both the West and East rushed to develop their own atomic arsenal.

In the mid-1950s, Great Britain conducted seven nuclear tests at Maralinga, a 1,300 square-mile area in South Australia.

Those blasts yielded between 1 and 27 kilotons of TNT each—in comparison, Little Boy, dropped over Hiroshima, and Fat Man, released over Nagasaki, released 15 and 21 kilotons respectively.

The main trials, Operation Buffalo in 1956 and Operation Antler 1957, were followed by a smaller battery of tests of nuclear components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9Hah_0a9pP5B500
Smaller trials involving blowing up nuclear devices with conventional explosives released more radiation that the seven bombs dropped

'These trials usually involved blowing up nuclear devices with conventional explosives, or setting them on fire,' researchers from Melbourne's Monash University explain in The Conversation. 'The subcritical tests released radioactive materials.'

Ironically, those smaller trials generated more contamination than both Operations Buffalo and Antler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQxzh_0a9pP5B500
X-rays of so-called 'hot particles' from Maralinga. 'Potatohead' (in green) displays a uranium-rich grain 

One series, the Vixen B trials, investigated the effects of fire on atomic weapons and, according to the researchers, spread 22.2 kilograms of plutonium and more than 40kg of uranium across the outback

'For comparison, the nuclear bomb dropped on Nagasaki contained 6.4 kilograms of plutonium, while the one dropped on Hiroshima held 64 kilograms of uranium.'

It took a decade, in 1967, until the government first attempted to clean up the radioactive waste.

In 1985, native title of the land was granted to the Maralinga Tjarutja people.

That same year, though, a royal commission found significant radiation hazards still existed at many of the Maralinga sites.

Further cleanup took decades and more than $170 million—and Indigenous groups still complain of long-term health effects from ground contamination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26akKh_0a9pP5B500
To date, the Australian government has paid more than $27 million in compensation to the Maralinga Tjarutja people due to radioactive contamination left over from nuclear tests in the 1950s

To date, the Australian government has paid more than $27 million in compensation to the Maralinga Tjarutja.

But according to the team's findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, tiny radioactive grains known as 'hot particles' are still spread throughout the soil.

'Until recently, we knew little about the internal makeup of these hot particles,' they wrote in The Conversation. 'This makes it very hard to accurately assess the environmental and health risks they pose.'

The team analyzed samples from Maralinga using a machine that can slice them open with a nanometer-wide beam of energy and analyze the interior.

They found plutonium and uranium in particles between a few micrometers and nanometers in size, as well as 'a plutonium-uranium-carbon compound that would be destroyed quickly in the presence of air, but which was held stable by the metallic alloy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiaVi_0a9pP5B500
While stable plutonium and uranium are fairly inert, their 'shell' can be damaged by the harsh. arid environment of the Outback, leaking radioactive material into the soil and groundwater. As this chart demonstrates, it can then easily be absorbed by plants, wildlife and humans

In their stable form, plutonium and uranium particles are fairly benign.

But, according to the report, that stable outer shell can break down in the harsh environment of the Australian outback.

'Natural chemical and physical processes in the outback environment may cause the slow release of plutonium from the hot particles over the long term,' they wrote.

That releases radiation into the soil and groundwater, where it can be absorbed by plants, wildlife and humans.

Plutonium emits alpha radiation, longer-term exposure to which can cause radiation sickness, lung cancer and genetic damage.

Alpha radiation isn't absorbed through the skin, but it can be ingested through eating, drinking or breathing.

Lead author Megan Cook, a doctoral candidate at Monesh, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that there is now 'a sustained and prolonged release of plutonium into the ecosystem.'

'If it leaches into the groundwater, it can become part of the uptake by plants,' Cook said. 'It can become more easily inhaled or eaten by animals, and as it becomes part of their ecosystem, it will accumulate.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

178K+
Followers
69K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Radiation#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Plants#Radioactive Waste#British#Tnt#Fat Man#Operation Buffalo#Monash University#Operations Buffalo#Antler#Indigenous#Scientific Reports#Monesh#Plutonium#Nuclear Components#Soil#South Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Japan
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Australia
Related
ScienceAtlas Obscura

Radioactive Honey Preserves the Legacy of Nuclear Testing

This story was originally published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. In the 1950s, scientists discovered that uranium and plutonium could fuel previously unimaginable explosions. Soon after, the U.S. government developed and tested hundreds of nuclear weapons—first in the American West and later in the Pacific Islands. These nuclear tests caused blasts that released radioactive isotopes such as cesium 137 into the atmosphere. Later, in 1963, the United States signed the Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space, and Under Water, after which it stopped testing nuclear weapons. But the environmental story does not end here, as radioactive isotopes live on.
Militarythewestsidegazette.com

Jobs Secure Despite Submarine Delays: Australian Submarine Corporation

SYDNEY — A decision on upgrading the Royal Australian Navy‘s Collins Class submarines will be made next month, a parliamentary hearing has been informed. The decision on the life-of-type extension will be made in June, chief executive of government shipbuilder Australian Submarine Corporation Stuart Whiley said on May 25. But...
Industrysandiegouniontribune.com

Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

A group of Australian child environmentalists lost their court bid Wednesday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children, aged 13 to 17, had argued in the Federal Court that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve the Vickery mine expansion in New South Wales state, and the children sought an injunction preventing the expansion.
Energy IndustryEsquire

China Is Building Two Secret Nuclear Reactors. Scientists Are Worried.

On the tiny, nondescript island of Changbiao, in the Fujian province, the China National Nuclear Corporation is building two mysterious nuclear reactors that are drawing plenty of international attention—and concern. The reactors, which are scheduled to power up in 2023 and 2026, are both a type called China Fast Reactor...
Industrykoze.com

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and experimental capacity, the scientists said in interviews this week. The nine-month and $170 million effort, called a core internals changeout, started last month and is scheduled to be finished around the end of the year. An additional $100 million has been spent over the last three years on replacing external equipment to keep the test reactor going.
AnimalsBBC

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland after 3,000 years

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland after 3,000 years. Tasmanian devils have been born on the Australian mainland for the first time in thousands of years. Conservationists introduced the species back into a sanctuary north of Sydney in late 2020. Now, around 3,000 years after the marsupials vanished from the...
AgricultureTelegraph

Canada targets British farming in wake of Australian trade deal

Canada is seeking to secure sweeping access to the British market for its farmers in trade talks, after UK concessions to Australia threatened to open the floodgates for food imports. Ottawa believes it can secure an ambitious deal on agriculture in negotiations later this year and hopes to take inspiration...
Chemistryadafruit.com

Nuclear Tests and the Formation of Icosahedrite

Radioactive fires forged by the atomic blasts in 1940s New Mexico created a crystal found in meteorites. But, to be a little less florid and more sciencey, scientists have found an extremely unusual form of a crystal called icosahedrite, which had previously only been found in a weird meteorite or created in the lab. The difference here is that this specimen was found in a mineral made when the intense heat and pressure from the very first atomic bomb detonation — the Trinity test — fused the sand underneath it into glass. And not just the sand, but the metal from the tower it was mounted on and the copper from transmission wires connecting instruments to the test.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
Aerospace & Defensesciencealert.com

Russia Is Scheduling a Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Travel to Jupiter

Russia is planning to send a nuclear-powered spacecraft to the Moon, then Venus, then Jupiter. Roscosmos, Russia's federal space agency, announced Saturday that its "space tug" – the term for a spacecraft that transports astronauts or equipment from one orbit to another – is scheduled to launch on an interplanetary mission in 2030.
Chemistryhealththoroughfare.com

“Forbidden” Quasicrystal Discovered In The Remains Of A Nuclear Bomb Test

Nuclear bombs are most popular for their destructive capabilities. Most nuclear bombs rely on splitting the atom, which produces mass obliteration for anything within the blast radius. However, a team of geologists and physicists discovered that it could also lead to creation – remarkably, the transformation of stable crystalline structures...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Sciencetheiet.org

Neutron-gamma detector could intercept nuclear threats

Scientists in Sweden have developed a scanning device capable of detecting small amounts of nuclear materials. They hope the imaging technology could help prevent acts of nuclear terrorism. The system is a form of tomography which enables quick 3D imaging of the source of neutron and gamma ray emissions from...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

‘Boutique quarantine’ could save Australian GP

Australia’s best chance of hosting its grand prix scheduled for November could be to implement a “boutique quarantine” period for teams and drivers. That is the view of a leading Victoria-based epidemiologist, who has suggested F1 teams could serve part of their self-isolation in the UK before travelling to Melbourne.