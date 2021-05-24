newsbreak-logo
Two Rivers, WI

Suspect charged in Two Rivers murder

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The suspect in a Two Rivers shooting death is now charged with murder. Nineteen-year-old Joshua Walcott is also charged with four other felony counts. Walcott appeared in Manitowoc County court Monday virtually from his jail cell. He is currently being held on $250,000 cash bond. Walcott was...

