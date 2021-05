Steve Torrence still has a ways to go before he matches his 2018 season, where he went 11-0 in final rounds en route to the first of his three straight Top Fuel world championships, but he’s off to a great start. The Capco driver has now won three of the first five races of the 2021 season after stopping Doug Kalitta in the final of the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil. This win meant more than most since the Texas-based Torrence has been trying to win the Houston event since his Top Alcohol Dragster days nearly two decades ago.