TCA-Addison names three-time state championship coach John Price to lead boys basketball program

Trinity Christian Academy-Addison announced Monday that three-time state champion John Price has been named the private school’s new boys basketball coach. Coach Price has 22 years of high school and college basketball coaching experience, primarily in the state of Alabama, and most recently at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Ala., according to a news release from the school. Price has won 74% of his career games, compiling a record of 440-158, and his playoff record of 70-20 includes three state titles, three state runner-up finishes and 12 state final four appearances.