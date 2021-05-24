newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals-White Sox MLB 2021 live stream (5/24): How to watch online, TV info, time

By Creg Stephenson
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2021 action Monday, May 24, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Cardinals are 26-20 this season, while the White Sox are 26-19. St. Louis will send left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim to the mound vs. right-hander Lance Lynn for Chicago.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayce Tingler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Live Stream#Free Games#Night Games#Home Games#Classic Games#The Chicago White Sox#The St Louis Cardinals#The White Sox#The Cardinals White Sox#Al Central#Hall Of Fame#The Nl Central#The Detroit Tigers#Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#Padres#Mariners#The Blue Jays#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Positive test places Tatis on injured list

DENVER – San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis, a former TinCap, on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday. Padres manager Jayce Tingler learned...
MLBperutribune.com

Padres' Tatis, Myers test positive for virus; 3 others out

DENVER (AP) — San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers have tested positive for COVID-19 while first baseman Eric Hosmer and two backups are now out for contact tracing, leaving the Padres shorthanded at Coors Field. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he hoped the fallout from the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers test positive for COVID-19

The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and right fielder Wil Myers on the injured list Tuesday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Neither player had any coronavirus symptoms, according to Padres manager Jayce Tingler. The move to sideline Tatis came before the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres add OF Wil Myers, 1B Eric Hosmer to IL

The San Diego Padres' COVID-19 concerns continued Wednesday with both outfielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. The moves come one day after star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the IL before Tuesday's game at Colorado...
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: Padres depleted by virus, Harvey vs Mets

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers tested positive for COVID-19, and the Padres are shorthanded heading into a doubleheader Wednesday against Colorado at Coors Field. A look at what's happening around the majors today:. PADRES DEPLETED. San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers...
MLBMLB

Top 10 moments from Padres-Cards Wild Card

SAN DIEGO -- For the second time in seven months, the Cardinals visit San Diego for a three-game series this weekend. It has the makings of a thrilling showdown between two legit NL contenders. But it'll be awfully hard to top last postseason's three-game Wild Card Series thriller. San Diego's...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Virus-depleted Padres add Myers to IL before doubleheader

DENVER — The virus-depleted San Diego Padres made a series of moves Wednesday to bolster a lineup that is missing outfielder Wil Myers and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Myers was added to the injured list before a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at...
MLBSan Diego Channel

Machado HR, 5 RBIs, Padres minus Tatis beat Rockies 8-1

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado homered and tripled to drive in five runs, helping to make up for the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. and two other teammates as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1. The Padres were without Tatis, their star shortstop, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Win one, lose some; Kim needs another tool; Lamet’s progress

On the night the Padres played one of their most cohesive games of the season, their roster was torn apart. It appears they will be without five players for at least seven days. That includes four of their key contributors. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers tested positive for COVID,...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. "He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him," Terry Brennan said of his son. Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the 2007 regular season. Georgia ended Hawaii's hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl. He was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons. Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, Calif. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking.
MLBMLB

Pomeranz to IL as Friars' challenge grows

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres, already down five position players because of COVID-19 issues, placed left-handed setup reliever Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left shoulder impingement. This roster turnover represents the biggest challenge the Padres have faced this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. – the San Diego Padres future designated hitter

The universal designated hitter is coming, whether we like it or not. The days of watching pitchers drop down sacrifice bunts and flail away in the batter’s box are nearing the end. For National League teams, this will change their roster construction, and may provide chances to players who would have been otherwise buried on the bench or in the minors.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Crazy times; Tingler’s approach; Paddack’s redemption

How about we just stop trying to figure out baseball?. Let’s definitely stop thinking we have any idea what is going to happen on a given night or over a given period of time. I was fooled. You were fooled. Let’s just admit it and enjoy the ride. The Padres...
MLBMLB

Kim's glove already Major League material

SAN DIEGO -- Sure, when the Padres signed Ha-Seong Kim to a four-year contract during the offseason, they envisioned more production at the plate. Through his first 31 games, Kim is hitting .195, and his OPS dipped below .500 on Friday night. Then again, the Padres also figured there might...