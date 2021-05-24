Salem to Present at Two Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. E.T. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.