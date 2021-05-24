newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the earlier release candidate, Inkscape 1.1 is now officially available as the latest feature update to this leading open-source vector graphics application. It took nearly two decades for Inkscape 1.0 to be realized while fortunately Inkscape 1.1 is ready to succeed it just one year later. Inkscape 1.1 adds a welcome dialog where some initial configuration options can be setup, a command palette added for accessing most of the Inkscape functionality from a simple search-based function input, node tool improvements, a rewritten docking system, a new outline overlay model, new export options, and more. The new export options include the ability to directly export as JPEG, TIFF, WebP, and optimized PNGs. There is also an Inkscape Extension Manager for now being able to update and install additional extensions more easily.

www.phoronix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Vector Graphics#Inkscape 1 0#Jpeg#Tiff#Webp#Inkscape Extension#Inkscape Org#Feature#Node Tool Improvements#Optimized Pngs#Tool#Model#Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Pimcore Releases Pimcore X: Improved Performance And New Enterprise Features

SALZBURG, Austria, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimcore, the Austrian software company releases Pimcore X, its latest edition. This significantly more powerful version comes with new features, boasts of improved performance, and includes fresh interfaces to marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay for automated workflows. Open-Source benefits complemented by optional...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Batch Convert SVG to PNG with Inkscape using a Batch File

Inkscape is a free and open-source software used for designing and editing vector graphics on Windows 10 PC. It comes with an interactive GUI but little do people know that it can also be used through a command prompt. You can perform a lot of tasks through its Command Line Interface one of which include Bulk Conversion of SVG to PNG.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Windows 10 21H1 is released, these are the new features

Microsoft has released the next version of Windows 10 called "21H1", or the May 2021 Update, and it is available to users running Windows 10 2004 or later as an optional update in Windows Update. The Windows 10 21H1 feature update is a very small release and does not bring...
SoftwareZDNet

1Password releases full-featured Linux desktop application

I used to pride myself on being able to remember dozens of complex passwords. But, now I need to remember hundreds of passwords and I just can't do it. That's why password managers, such as 1Password, Keeper, and LastPass, are so important. All of which is fine and good… unless you're running Linux. Now, Agilebits' 1Password has finally given their customers what they've been asking for: A Linux version. After a long beta, the company has released its first Linux edition.
Computersgithub.blog

GitHub Artifact Exporter open source release

GitHub is the home for software development teams and is the place where they collaborate and build. For larger organizations, you might have a dedicated reporting team that wants to export this activity at a granular level, so it can be modified and presented for audits. GitHub provides a powerful API for accessing this data programmatically, but we know that may not be the perfect solution for the many people involved in a given organization. In fact, a common request we’ve seen is for the ability to download issues and other repository data as a CSV file. Sometimes, you just want a spreadsheet!
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft releases a Windows 10 Dev channel update with no new features

As it does occasionally, Microsoft has released a minor update to its Dev channel build without any new features or fixes. The firm is serving Windows 10 build 21382.1000 (KB5003837) to test the servicing pipeline, something that it has been doing fairly recently with the Dev channel builds. Windows 10...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart accessibility features include contrast, speed options

Insomniac Games has provided an update on the accessibility features included in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. “Insomniac Games is dedicated to creating games that have a positive and lasting influence on people’s lives,” writes Michele Zorrilla, Insomniac’s Advanced Senior User Experience Researcher. “This includes developing games that are playable...
Softwareallnetarticles.com

Use PowerShell Command To Export Exchange 2010 Mailbox To PST

If you are looking for a solution to use the Exchange PowerShell command to export Exchange 2010 mailbox to PST file format. If yes, then this write-up is best suited for you. Here, we will guide users and provide solution to export mailbox to Outlook data file from Exchange Server 2010 by using PowerShell cmdlet.
MarketsTimes Union

Fintech Data Platform Leader Calcbench Announces New Earnings Release Features

Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced updates to its signature earnings press release tools. The enhancements enable financial analysts and money managers to make more informed decisions, using Calcbench’s model-ready data. “Information moves markets. Calcbench understands that the more efficiently analysts can populate their...
Musicapplevis.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6; Bringing Podcast Subscriptions, Support for Upcoming New Features in Apple Music, and More

Apple has today released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6. These appear to be relatively minor updates for single dot releases, focusing on the groundwork for the upcoming addition of Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music, adding paid podcast subscription support for channels and individual shows, and some other mostly under-the-hood enhancements.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Realme GT release date, price, features and specs

On 18 February, Realme's Weibo account confirmed a Chinese launch for the Realme GT of 4 March. The phone was formally unveiled via a streamed event (hosted on Weibo), which you can rewatch (by heading to our dedicated article on the subject) - so long as you speak Mandarin and read Chinese. The GT then went on sale in China locally on 10 March.
SoftwareNeowin

Inkscape 1.1

Inkscape is an open-source vector graphics editor similar to Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand, or Xara X. What sets Inkscape apart is its use of Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG), an open XML-based W3C standard, as the native format. In contrast to raster (bitmap) graphics editors such as Photoshop or Gimp,...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows 10 News and interests feature rolls out in optional update

Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 have a new Windows 10 cumulative update preview available. The update brings the News and interests feature to Windows 10. This update is optional, but the same changes should roll out in the mandatory Patch Tuesday update next month. Microsoft recently rolled out...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

HDRsoft adds 32-bit output to Photomatix HDR Batch Plugin for Lightroom

BOURNERMOUTH, England (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. HDRsoft today announced a new version of its Photomatix Batch Plugin for Adobe Lightroom, adding the ability to automatically create 32-bit HDR images from bracketed sets, using the same high quality imaging algorithms that are in Photomatix Pro. The Plugin can save these images back into Lightroom for enhancement with Lightroom's HDR features, for a seamless HDR merging workflow.
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Vector Drawing: New in Inkscape 1.1

Inkscape, the free software, will never stop looking at its framework to compete with Adobe Illustrator and attracting illustrators, amateurs and professionals alike. Version 1.1 comes with a heartfelt list of improvements. What is Inkscape?. Inkscape a Vector drawing software On Windows, MacOS and GNU / Linux. It is used...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Automatically Save Microsoft Excel Files to OneDrive

Unlike Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel doesn’t enable autosave by default. You can fix that easily as long as you have a Microsoft 365 subscription. We’re going to show you how to autosave Microsoft Excel workbooks to OneDrive. If you keep hitting Control+s (or Command+s on Mac) every few seconds, this...
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

The best desktop publishing software in 2021

The best desktop publishing software makes it easy to create both printed and digital publications, from newspapers and magazines to ebooks and e-zines, as well as marketing assets including brochures, flyers and more. Whether you're a professional designer, an enthusiastic amateur, or somewhere in between, there's a range of desktop...