LA PLATA, Md. — An 18-year-old was killed Saturday night in a La Plata, Maryland shooting, officers said. Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was riding on a four-wheeler around a townhome neighborhood with friends at 11:36 p.m. when someone fired a gun in their direction. Nelson was shot in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead several hours later. A second female was grazed by a bullet; she was treated for her injury and released. Detectives are pursuing leads; this does not appear to be a random shooting.