Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has lost another in a long line of lawsuits that jeopardizes the casino developer’s future. IPI has faced legal and regulatory issues for almost as long as it has been behind the Imperial Palace casino in Saipan, and doesn’t seem to learn from its previous mistakes. As IPI’s ability to stay afloat remains questionable, it is now adding more debt to the millions of dollars it already owes, with a federal judge ordering the company to pay $5.9 million as the result of a lawsuit brought against it by seven former construction workers who accused it of “slave labor” conditions.