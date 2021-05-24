Funeral held for doctor fatally shot outside Brentwood hotel

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A funeral was held Monday at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin for Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Zacharev was shot and killed in a parking lot at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Eager Road on the night of May 15. About an hour earlier, Stanley Goodkin and Barbara Goodkin were shot as they drove east on Delmar Road in University City. Barbara Goodkin died the following day from a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, Stanley Goodkin was hit in the chest by a bullet, but a cellphone in a pocket stopped the bullet and probably saved his life.