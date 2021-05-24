newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballwin, MO

Funeral held for doctor fatally shot outside Brentwood hotel

By Russell Kinsaul
KMOV
 3 days ago

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A funeral was held Monday at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin for Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Zacharev was shot and killed in a parking lot at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Eager Road on the night of May 15. About an hour earlier, Stanley Goodkin and Barbara Goodkin were shot as they drove east on Delmar Road in University City. Barbara Goodkin died the following day from a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, Stanley Goodkin was hit in the chest by a bullet, but a cellphone in a pocket stopped the bullet and probably saved his life.

www.kmov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Brentwood, MO
City
Ballwin, MO
City
University City, MO
State
California State
City
St. Louis, MO
Brentwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#City Police#University Police#Schrader Funeral Home#Russian#Astoria Kabob House#Brentwood Boulevard#West County#Delmar Road#Parking#Friends#Kmov Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Brentwood, MOKMOV

Town and Country doctor ID'd after shot and killed outside Brentwood hotel

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad is investigating after a Town and Country man was found dead in the parking lot of a Brentwood hotel late Saturday night. Detectives responded to the Drury Inn's parking lot in the 8700 block of Eager Road near South Brentwood Blvd at 11:45 p.m. for a shooting. Once there, they found police found a 53-year-old man from Town and Country shot and killed. On Monday, police identified the man as Sergei Zacharev.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Brentwood, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Louis area

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in the St. Louis area Saturday. Brentwood Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before midnight, and officers found the man with gunshot wounds when they arrived in the 8700 block of Eager Road in Brentwood, Missouri. Police said...
Brentwood, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Town and Country man, 58, dies from apparent gunshot wounds

BRENTWOOD, Missouri — A man, 58, was shot and killed Saturday night in Brentwood, and the Major Case Squad is investigating the apparent homicide, officers said. Brentwood Police officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 8700 block of Eager Road, in a parking area between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grill. When they arrived, they discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Louisiana StateRegister Citizen

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Jefferson City, MOkwos.com

Fatal JCMO crash

Jefferson City police are asking if anyone has more info on a deadly weekend crash. A pickup went off Highway 54 near the tri-level early Saturday morning. It hit a guardrail and the concrete center divider. The truck’s driver, 59-year-old Bradford Mason of Ballwin, died.
Brentwood, MOKMOV

Shooting in Brentwood left one person dead

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway following a late Saturday night shooting in Brentwood. Detectives responded to a parking lot on South Brentwood Blvd near the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill around 11:30 p.m. where they found a person shot and killed. Witnesses said they heard about six gunshots and saw the body on the ground.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Jefferson City, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ballwin man killed in crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Bradford William Mason, 59, of Ballwin, was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police said. The Jefferson City Police Department's communications center received a call at 3:19 a.m. of an accident on U.S. Highway 54, police said in a news release. Emergency responders found a white Ford F350 on top of the concrete highway divider.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StateHannibal Courier-Post

Hannibal man injured in Lewis County crash

LAGRANGE, Mo. — Both drivers from Marion County were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lewis County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Route B, 1 mile south of La Grange. A 2001 Ford Taurus was being driven southbound by 36-year-old...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...