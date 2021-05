The US Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who was seeking execution by firing squad to avoid the pain from a lethal injection. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson, 60, that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. He is on death row for bludgeoning three convenience store workers to death with a hammer during a robbery in 1994.