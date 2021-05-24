newsbreak-logo
Trump insider: Trump Org CFO 'maestro' behind alleged criminal dealings

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Jennifer Weisselberg, daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, opens up about the criminal probe into the company. She asserts her father-in-law is "at the apex of" the organization's alleged criminal dealings.

