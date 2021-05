OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that will allow patients to designate a visitor to have unrestricted visitation. House Bill 2687, titled the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” is authored by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin. She said filed the legislation after hearing from constituents whose loved ones were not allowed to have a visitor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the state legislature.