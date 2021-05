Weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded 12 spots up with plans in mind to draft another quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t give current QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo a call until after the breaking news had circulated Twitter. Shanahan told Garoppolo that he wanted to give him some competition. However a blockbuster trade like that screams “replacement,” and Garoppolo wasn’t too happy about it. But, when draft day rolled around and the 49ers selected North Dakota State product, Trey Lance, at No. 3 overall, Garoppolo was the first to text him and congratulate him.