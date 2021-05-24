newsbreak-logo
‘Yellowstone’ Announces Memorial Day Marathon, Will Air Every Episode From All Three Seasons

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

Get ready to binge.

Memorial day is right around the corner and if you have nothing going on, and maybe even if you do, now is your chance to catch up on all three seasons of Yellowstone.

Season 4 is gearing up to possibly premiere next month , but whether it’s June or July… that announcement is coming SOON. And when it does, you’re going to want to be caught up.

So fire up the grill, ice down the cooler and drag your TV outside by the pool… whatever you have to do, because a full blown Memorial Day marathon is in the works.

Season 1 starts this Saturday and will run through every episode until you make it through Season 3.

And something tells me that this marathon might be the perfect time to air the Season 4 trailer…

In the meantime, you can check out some of their highlight videos including Rip’s “Fierce Loyalty,” Rip and Beth’s love story set to Tyler Childers’ “Lady May,” and “10 Times Beth Dutton Was The Ultimate Badass.”

Also, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist , featuring every song from every episode, all the way through Season 3.

Spotify

Apple Music

Vote Dutton Rip ’24 – Get the shirt from Whiskey Riff Shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivRUd_0a9pHx2200

The post ‘Yellowstone’ Announces Memorial Day Marathon, Will Air Every Episode From All Three Seasons first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
