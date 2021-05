COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say a problem with the water pressure at the Richland County jail that led to some concern from inmates' relatives will soon be fixed. Phone calls and emails came in to the News19 newsroom from family of detainees at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center about the water there. According to family members of those incarcerated, detainees have had little to no water and were unable to take showers for days.