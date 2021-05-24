newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Debra Messing’s Number Called To Star In ’13: The Musical’ At Netflix

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Will & Grace Emmy winning Best Actress Debra Messing is joining Netflix’s feature adaptation of Broadway’s 13: The Musical. She joins the previously announced cast that we first told you about of Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne in the Tamra Davis directed feature.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Meron
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Tamra Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Comedy Star#Netflix Inc#Best Actress#New Music#Will Grace Emmy#Tony Award#Golden Globe#Nbc#The Gersh Agency#Executive Music Producer#Choreographer#Broadway#Adaptation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix orders Darren Star comedy Uncoupled

Co-created with former Modern Family executive producer Jefferey Richman, Uncoupled "centers on Michael who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years," per Deadline. "Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Naomi Ackie on 'Master of None' and Putting Her All Into Portraying Whitney Houston (Exclusive)

“I don’t know how I managed it, but the bigger jobs I’ve decided to do are kind of coming to an end,” Naomi Ackie tells ET’s Nischelle Turner. “On the End of the F**king World, I came in the second season, Star Wars I came in on the ninth [film]. I’m kind of used to coming into places that have already been established and acting like, ‘Hi guys, I’m here.’”
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Netflix Spy Drama Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in a new Netflix spy drama in what will be the movie veteran’s first major foray into scripted television. The streamer has given an eight-episode order to the untitled spy series, produced by Skydance TV and created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion). Schwarzenegger (who will also serve as executive producer) is set to star alongside Unreal actor Monica Barbaro, who will play his daughter in the series. Netflix outbid several other competitors in November to secure the rights to the project and quickly put it into development with a script-to-series commitment.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 94.9

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
TV & VideosPopculture

Tim Burton's 'Addams Family' Spinoff Casts Wednesday Addams' Star Character, And She's a Netflix Star

Tim Burton has found his Wednesday Addams. The spooky director is trying his hand at the iconic Addams Family with Netflix's Wednesday, a live-action spinoff series about the creepy and kooky family's eldest daughter. The Hollywood Reporter shared the official description for the upcoming 8-episode show, and it sounds like a must-see: "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Netflix’s Good on Paper Trailer & Key Art Starring Iliza Shlesinger

Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for Iliza Shlesinger’s (Spenser Confidential) rom-com Good on Paper, written by Shlesinger who also stars in the film alongside Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars). The movie was directed by Kimmy Gatewood (The Baby-Sitters Club) and will debut on the streamer on June 23, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
Pitchfork

Netflix Announces Docuseries on Pop Music History

Netflix and Banger Films have announced THIS IS POP, a new eight-part docuseries that will examine untold stories from pop music history. Featuring interviews with artists such as Brandi Carlisle, T-Pain, Boyz II Men, Steve Earle, Chuck D, and Shania Twain, the series will highlight significant moments in pop music that impacted culture at large. All eight episodes premiere on Netflix on June 22. Check out the trailer below.
TV Seriesfoxbangor.com

‘RKBH’ Star Dorothy Wang in Talks to Join Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’

“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Dorothy Wang’s in talks to jump from one rich show to another — the incredibly wealthy squad over at “Bling Empire.”. Sources close to the Netflix series tell TMZ … Dorothy’s been in communication with producers, who reached out to her because she’s a close friend of ‘Bling’ star Christine Chiu.
TV & Videosabcnews4.com

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in June 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don't know about you, May seems to have arrived and evaporated without warning. It's been decades since I was a schoolboy, the call of summer is still feels like a signal for impending change. While I suspect many of us are planning on cutting back on the time we spend indoors, there will still be lazy mornings and late nights where kicking back to watch a movie or two is entirely acceptable. Here's a look at a few of the titles that will departing.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: And how does your client plead, Counselor? Not guilty by reason of Satan, Your Honor. A new Discovery+ documentary chronicles the real-life case of a Connecticut man who was charged with a brutal murder and claimed innocence by insisting “the devil made me do it.” The streamer set a June 11 premiere date for Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, which examines the harrowing events leading up to the killing and the astonishing court case that followed.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Living Single: What The Cast Of The Hit Sitcom Is Doing Today, Including Queen Latifah

The early 1990s saw the debut of a sitcom focusing on six twenty-somethings dealing with the common struggles of life, love, and their careers as they reside in New York City and, no, I am not talking about Friends. I am actually talking about Living Single - the smash hit comedy that premiered on Fox in 1993, and which solidified rap artist and future Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah as a prominent acting talent and also reignited former The Facts of Life star Kim Fields’ reputation as sitcom royalty. Since its sudden cancellation in 1998, the Living Single cast has gone on to lead some impressive careers, which we will take a deeper look at here, starting with “hip-hop’s First Lady.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘False Positive’ Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars In New A24 Childbirth Horror Film Coming To Hulu In July

Since its inception in 2012, A24 has given Blumhouse a run for its money as the independent studio doing the most to boost the horror film’s critical legitimacy with contemporary audiences. A lot of that has to do with Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, and their movies, but there are plenty of other strong genre releases in A24’s loaded catalog, too. In Fabric,” “The Blackcoat’s Daugther,” “Under The Skin,” and “It Comes At Night” are among the distinctive horror films that A24 puts out. The average Blumhouse film fails to carry the same pedigree.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast

Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Five Feet Apart’ Filmmaker Justin Baldoni Signs With Spark & Riot

EXCLUSIVE: Commercial production company Spark & Riot has inked Justin Baldoni for commercial director representation. The Five Feet Apart filmmaker will continue to be repped by WME in all other areas. The director, producer, author and actor is the co-founder of Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer Foundation. Last year, he...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

Netflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...