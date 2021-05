The Tri-City United softball team topped St. Clair on Thursday with a five-inning run. Both teams were tied 7-7, but the Titans came out on top 9-7. Brooke Blaschklo opened the first inning with a single and stole second. Ellaina Novak advanced her to third with a walk and Blaschko scored on a fielder’s choice. Titans were up one, but St. Clair tied the game at the bottom of the second on an error and a single. St. Clair then took a 2-1 lead in the second on two errors.