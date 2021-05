Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has caused quite the controversy due to her ignorant comments about Vice President Kamala Harris online and during Tuesday's reunion episode. Back in January, after President Joe Biden's inauguration, McKee took to Facebook to share her disagreement over Harris, the first female Vice President of the United States, being seen as a role model and used offensive language to do so. "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them," McKee wrote. "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history."