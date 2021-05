Margot Robbie Says She Keeps Pitching to Bring Poison Ivy in the DCEU. It appears that fans will have to wait a while to see Poison Ivy in the DCEU. Given the character’s popularity, many fans thought that Warner Bros. would explore the relationship between the eco-terrorist and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. However, it looks like producers don’t have any plans for the red-headed villain for the near future. Robbie recently opened up about pitching the idea to bring the character on the big screen once again. So far, her efforts were to no avail, but the actress is optimistic about the future.