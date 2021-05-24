newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Granada, or 21 miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holly and Hartman.

Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 643 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Sheridan Lake to near Queens Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED