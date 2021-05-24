Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Granada, or 21 miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holly and Hartman.alerts.weather.gov