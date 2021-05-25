'Jupiter's Legacy' Season 2: What We Know

Jupiter's Legacy is a story about kids who never asked for superpowers, wanting to live their own life. Imagine your relationship with your parents, now add capes. After its premiere on Netflix, May 7th, fans are going crazy trying to figure out who is right among The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), Skyfox (Matt Lanter), and Brainwave (Ben Daniels). In the series, The Union must not only battle supervillains but also struggle with the next generation of supers in a world that has somewhat outgrown their antiquated ideals. Based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's acclaimed book Jupiter's Legacy isn't about battling evil super villains or stopping runaway trains for eight episodes. It is first and foremost a superhero show, but it's a grounded story about complex family dynamics and the cyclical nature of history. Composer Stephanie Economou (Manhunt, Whiskey Cavalier) creates a superheroic theme that feels satisfyingly epic and yet is versatile enough to twist and turn through the diverse range of emotions throughout the series.