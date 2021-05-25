newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Jupiter's Legacy' Season 2: What We Know

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJupiter's Legacy is in an odd position among Netflix original series vying for another season. On the one hand, the show has been massively popular in terms of viewership, but on the other, it has been an unmitigated critical flop. Between these two factors, it will come down to the small details to decide whether we get a Jupiter's Legacy Season 2.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Millar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter#Legacy#Hbo#Rotten Tomatoes#Netflix Original Series#Adaptations#Artist Frank#Viewership#Writer Mark Millar#Critical Accolades#Likes#Renewal#Audience Enjoyment#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

These 'Jupiter's Legacy' Stars Are Pretty Legendary at TikTok Dances

If the cast of Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix ever decides that a television career is no longer for them, at least they can be confident that would have a solid future on TikTok. The evidence of their potential lies in this week's episode of the TikTok Challenge Challenge, in which they all displayed a level of skill that I personally thought was reserved for highly-trained musical groups.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How Jupiter’s Legacy Is Different From Other Superhero Shows

If you have Netflix and like superhero stuff, I highly recommend you watch one of its newest shows, Jupiter’s Legacy. This show is based off a comic series written by the very brilliant Mark Millar, who has written some of the greatest Marvel stories. You want some examples? Perhaps little stories like Civil War and Old Man Logan will ring some bells? It’s just my personal opinion, but those are among the best Marvel stories, and Mark Millar has written some great non-Marvel stories as well. These stories include Nemesis, American Jesus, and probably his most popular one, Kick-Ass. He has the movie to thank for that.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Jupiter's Legacy: Tyler Mane on Blackstar, The Code, Wrestling & More

Netflix's freshest superhero drama, Jupiter's Legacy, is a realistic look at complex family dynamics and the cyclical nature of history, but with capes. Leaping from the pages of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's "Biggest and best superhero story of all time", Golden Age heroes The Union must now struggle with the next era of supers in a world that has somewhat outgrown their antiquated ideals. This story is about super-powered children struggling to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Imagine your relationship with your parents, now add superpowers.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Mark Millar Says Jupiter’s Legacy Is Boomers Vs. Millennials in Set Visit

Mark Millar Says Jupiter’s Legacy Is Boomers Vs. Millennials in Set Visit. A few days ago, Netflix released the first-ever adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy. The series brought to the screen the superheroes invented by Mark Millar, who has spent a lot of energy promoting the show. The Scottish author was offered the chance to visit the set during production. Netflix recently uploaded the video from that day on its official channels, offering a fresher look at the author watching his creation take life.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch as Netflix Takes You Behind the Scenes of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Netflix has released another short Jupiter’s Legacy behind the scenes video, but this time its the Utopian himself, Josh Duhamel, with an on set diary. Duhamel meets up with his fellow Union costars Leslie Bibb (Grace/Lady Liberty), Mike Wade (Fitz/The Flare), Matt Lanter (George/Skyfox), Ben Daniels (Walter/Brainwave), and David Julian Hirsh (Richard/Blue Bolt), shows the process of the many layers it takes to get superhero ready, and more.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Jupiter's Legacy Composer Discusses Series, Influences & Fav Superhero

Jupiter's Legacy is a story about kids who never asked for superpowers, wanting to live their own life. Imagine your relationship with your parents, now add capes. After its premiere on Netflix, May 7th, fans are going crazy trying to figure out who is right among The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), Skyfox (Matt Lanter), and Brainwave (Ben Daniels). In the series, The Union must not only battle supervillains but also struggle with the next generation of supers in a world that has somewhat outgrown their antiquated ideals. Based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's acclaimed book Jupiter's Legacy isn't about battling evil super villains or stopping runaway trains for eight episodes. It is first and foremost a superhero show, but it's a grounded story about complex family dynamics and the cyclical nature of history. Composer Stephanie Economou (Manhunt, Whiskey Cavalier) creates a superheroic theme that feels satisfyingly epic and yet is versatile enough to twist and turn through the diverse range of emotions throughout the series.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Jupiter's Legacy'

“The Upshaws” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new Netflix sitcom follows a Black working-class family in Indiana as it navigates challenging times and relationships. “The Upshaws” stars Wanda Sykes, who is also a co-creator along with Regina Y. Hicks.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Jupiter's Legacy Co-Creator Mark Millar Offers Viewers BTS Set Visit

With Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy burning up the tops of the streaming charts around the world, viewers are getting another look at the world of super-family The Sampsons, Josh Duhamel's (Transformers) Sheldon Sampson aka Utopian, Leslie Bibb's (Tag) Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Ben Daniels' (The Crown) Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave, Andrew Horton's (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) Brandon Sampson, and Elena Kampouris's (Sacred Lies) Chloe Sampson- but this time, from a much more personal and artistic perspective.
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

Love ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’? Here Are 5 Comics You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Jupiter’s Legacy” has quietly emerged one of the most addictive shows of 2021....
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem’ Unveils Cover from Artist Jock (Exclusive)

Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem, Mark Millar’s upcoming conclusion to his decades-spanning superhero story, is getting a boost from artist Jock. Jock has created a cover for the series, which launches June 16 from Image Comics. The cover will look familiar to viewers of Netflix’s hit Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation, as it’s used in the opening credits. Jock has since painted in color for the cover, featuring Walter Sampson/Brainwave, played by Ben Daniels in the series. The acclaimed artist is known as the co-creator of The Losers, and for his work on titles such as 2000 AD and Detective Comics.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K: What do we know about the new series?

A new Marvel animated series is soon to hit the small screen; but what is it all about?. Marvel is, as we know, knocking it out of the park this year with content. In the midst of the many amazing films we’ve been promised, such as Black Widow, Marvel and Disney are stepping it up a notch by focusing their attention on the small screen as well.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
TV & Videosmultiversitycomics.com

Five Thoughts on Jupiter’s Legacy‘s “Painting the Clouds with Sunshine”

With it’s third episode, “Painting the Clouds with Sunshine,” Jupiter’s Legacy finally starts to shed some light on Skyfox, the former member of The Union who is currently, uh, somewhere and poses some type of a threat to the world. The vagueness of his status quo in the present is matched in vibes (if not in literal lack of presence) by the way his story is written in the flashbacks. The present day focus is given to his son, Hutch, who has more charm and dimension than his father but also feels like an annoying 14 year old’s description of what he’ll be like as a cool adult.