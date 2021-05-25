Acclaimed Horror Movie Coming to Netflix, and You Probably Haven't Seen It

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNetflix recently unveiled all the new content coming to the streaming service in June and there's an acclaimed horror movie dropping next month that many movie fans probably haven't seen it. On June 1, Netflix subscribers will be able to stream The Wind, a 2018 horror film set in the old West. The movie follows two young couples who moved to an unpopulated area of New Mexico, but soon very strange things begin happening, which causes tension among the four friends who live in the lonely Western fields.

