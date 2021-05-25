Acclaimed Horror Movie Coming to Netflix, and You Probably Haven't Seen It

Remember those days when Stephen King’s stories were great in the books, until the end, but were horrible when filmed in live-action? There were a couple of stories that made it out okay like It and The Stand, but a lot of others kind of tanked in a big way. Nowadays King’s stories are surging forward in a big way again and the attention to detail and the special effects are doing wonders when it comes to keeping people entertained, but the praise kind of falters near the end of the movie once again since like it or not, the endings of King’s stories are kind of hit and miss. That hasn’t dampened the desire that people have to watch his stories take to the big or small screen though since the movie It chapters 1 and 2 were still a big deal in the theater while the streaming remake of The Stand was also highly anticipated. But now that they’ve come and gone one can’t help but sit back and wonder why in the world one single story can’t be great the whole way through. It might sound like needless criticism, especially since King has been one of the greatest horror writers for so long, but far too often it feels as though the ending of a Stephen King story is bound to disappoint, if only because he either gets bored and wants to move on or because he runs out of gas after building everything up so much.