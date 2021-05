Catch up on another active, strong week of recruiting in the great state of Tennessee here with the last #PRZTN Weekly Recruiting Recap!. – An under the radar commitment was made on Sunday when Baylor School (TN) D-lineman Bridger Knee pledged his services to Army. A Kentucky native who recently transferred to Baylor, Knee is an undersized but versatile and deceptive athlete that is growing into a versatile pass rusher that could play inside, out. Knee is a max effort, all out motor pass rusher that shows pursuit and good bend on the edge along with having the football knowledge to slide inside and cause damage.