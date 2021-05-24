newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Take Care of Your Teeth With This Amazon's Choice Oral Hygiene Set

By Entrepreneur Store
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody should be cognizant of their oral hygiene. You don't want any disappointing dentist visits, after all. Many entrepreneurs have a tendency to let some personal things fall through the cracks when they're so hyper-focused on the business. Oral hygiene should not be one of them — people generally don't want to do business with somebody with bad breath or who is missing a couple of teeth. The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case can give you the tools you need to take care of your teeth better than ever, without disrupting your life.

www.greenwichtime.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral Hygiene#Bacteria#Oral Care#Essentials#Personal Hygiene#Personal Care#Diversyfund#Teeth#Traditional String Floss#Debris#Pulses#People#Minute#Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
Lehighton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Oral hygiene mixed during pandemic

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The examination chairs and the waiting room are as full as they can be at Lehighton Family Dentistry, as many are finally visiting the dentist after missing appointments for months because of the coronavirus. "It's been almost a year because of it, so I finally got in,...
Skin CareAllure

Soft Services Wants You to Take Your Body-Care Routine More Seriously

Glossier alums Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum are placing more importance on the skin beyond your face with their stunning, new body-smoothing essentials. Humans contain multitudes, which is one of the reasons why so many skin-care lovers have a multi-step, twice-daily routine for their faces… but can barely remember to use body moisturizer. While working at Glossier during the early days of the beloved beauty brand, Soft Services founders Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum watched as shoppers connected with the physical (and emotional) power of a skin-care routine for the face. However, while Kreighbaum used her beauty editor skillset to solve her facial skin concerns and Zhou helped build the e-commerce platform that turned commenters into customers, they felt something was missing in the body category.
ElectronicsBit Rebels

How To Take Care Of Your Favorite Turntables?

There are a lot of options to select when it comes to buying a turntable. Everyone offers unique and some interesting feature which makes them unique and attractive to buy. Every object needs service. However, the service becomes even more significant when you have quite an expensive object. Turntables are expensive pieces of equipment that can be damaged easily. It’s important to take care of your turntable properly to make sure you can get the best possible use out of it. Like a build-up of dust, simple things can ruin your turntable and damage it in the long run.
Public Healthwymt.com

How the pandemic could be taking a toll on your teeth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since dental offices were allowed to reopen, Jim Erpenbach DDS says he’s noticed more people grinding their teeth. Erpenbach feels the increase of wear and tear on the teeth could come from pandemic stress. “You’re worried about stuff. You got to worry about going out in public...
Skin Carehealththoroughfare.com

Take Care of Your Skin and Find Out What It Needs For Summer

Seasons come and go, and so do your skin’s needs. What works in the winter might not be so great in the summer. It’s like changing clothes. Your skin care routine can follow the same rule, switching a heavy moisturize with sunscreen, for example. But how do you know exactly...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Everything to Know About Taking Care of Your Skin Post Laser

If you’re looking for a skin refresh that spans from a light pick-me-up to full-fledged resurfacing, consider a laser. Praised for its ability to zap away unwanted pigment, improve uneven texture and tone, lessen the signs of aging, and so much more, laser treatments provide dramatic results, but there are a few things to keep in mind to get the most out of one. Lasers go to work the minute the energy wavelength comes into contact with the skin, but it doesn’t stop there. “Post-laser care is important in achieving the best results and avoiding complications,” says New York dermatologist Julie Russak, MD.
Skin CareKATU.com

Love Your Teeth for a Brighter Smile

Snap, swab, smile! Lifestyle expert Angie Bruse joined us to share a new teeth whitening product-- Love Your Teeth-- that works to remove stains from things like coffee, tea, red wine and even smoking. And it does it all in a 10-minute application that you use from the privacy of your own home.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

How To Take Care of Your Hands and Keep Them Looking Youthful

Why are we not treating our hands with the same care and love we treat other parts of our skin?. We’re so used to talking about the latest skincare routine that we often overlook other parts of our bodies, such as our hands. The thought of a hand care routine might sound a bit silly, but we should consider the fact that the hands are one of the first parts of the body to show signs of aging.
Skin Carefooyoh.com

What to know before trying cosmetic dental teeth whitening!

Before you make an appointment at your local dentist and sit down in the patient chair, you need to have a few questions answered before immediately deciding you need to brighten your smile. Although you may have discolorations and poor oral hygiene, every patient needs to be educated about the process of brightening their smile before booking an appointment and paying thousands of dollars.
Healthmyvetcandy.com

Are you taking care of your surgical instruments correctly?

Surgical instruments demand proper caring to ensure their apt function and longevity. No doubt, you need to find out modern cleaning protocols for the caring of these valuable instruments. Three factors directly affect the process of surgical instruments cleaning include:. Time – Begin the process within 10 to 15 minutes.
Lifestyletmj4.com

Love Your Teeth this Memorial Day!

Love Your Teeth is the newest way to keep your pearly whites nice and bright! 7-shades in 7-days without the need for strips or gels that you must leave in your mouth for 30 minutes or an hour. Joining us today is Angie Bruse with insight into getting the perfect smile this Memorial Day.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

Nuubu Detox Patches Review – Does Nuubu Cleansing Foot Pads Really Works?

With a fast-paced life come many health problems. The sleep cycle becomes irregular, improper diet, digestion problems, frequent headaches, all these problems may be due to the toxin build-up in the body. Metabolic processes result in the release of toxins into the bloodstream that requires regular detoxification. Thus, a good product that is helpful in the task of detoxification is the requirement of everybody. Nuubu is just the product for individuals facing these health issues.
Skin CareLifehacker

How to Know If You're Brushing Your Teeth Too Hard

My mother’s dental history reads like a horror novel: multiple fillings, root canals, implants, jaw surgeries, gum tissue grafts, and full veneers. Emotional costs aside, the financial investment has been massive. As a result, she drilled the importance of twice-daily brushing and flossing into me from a young age. It’s clearly paid off: I’ve never even had a cavity.
HealthTampa Bay News Wire

The Best Benefits of Having Whiter Teeth and a Confident Smile

Over the past decade or so, people have begun to care more and more about how great their teeth look. While teeth used to be something of an afterthought, people now love to have teeth that are as straight, as clean, and as brilliantly white as possible!. In fact, current...
Skin Carebesthealthmag.ca

This Is the Right Way to Floss Your Teeth

Most of us brush our teeth at least twice a day, but when it comes to flossing, well, not so much. But that thin piece of thread is one of the best tools we have to maintain our oral health and prevent larger problems from occurring in the future, such as tooth loss, inflamed gums and periodontal disease.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

How to clean your home during lockdown, according to a hygiene expert

Regular hand-washing, using hand sanitiser, and self-isolating are all steps we can take to reduce the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.As schools have closed and most of us are working from home, it’s more important than ever to clean your house more regularly than usual, as households are busier than normal. Germs can easily be spread by touching unclean surfaces and bringing them from room to room. “Focus on getting everyone to wash their hands at key times and on cleaning the hand contact surfaces. You will know which ones in your household get touched the most, so focus on...
Skin CareFashion Gone Rogue

Why It’s Important To Take Care Of Your Skin And Where To Start

Several people already have a skincare routine that they strictly adhere to before they go out or before they hit the sheets. While you may deem that a skincare routine is quite a time-consuming task, you may be surprised to find one that you can easily do. If you don’t have a skincare routine yet, then read on for this article lists down why it is important to take care of your skin, as well as how you can start doing so.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

The best version of yourself starts from within — nourishing your body with the from-the-earth ingredients that leave it feeling healthier and more vibrant. Sometimes, that inner spark means delighting in a clean beauty routine that stirs your self-love and encourages you to embrace the radiance of clean, supple, and deeply hydrated skin. Self-care is powerful that way.