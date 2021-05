Press release and statement from the campaign of Peter Spano, demomcratic candidae for Yonkers City Council President. “Peter Spano is running for City Council President of Yonkers. The opportunity to lead the Yonkers City Council arrives every 4 years. Peter provides hope for the city, the people and our community. He has already given Yonkers so much and now he gives the voters of Yonkers something else- a choice in this year’s City Council President’s election. A choice between the old way and hope for new leadership. The old way wasn’t working and it’s on us to make a change. Gone are the days of elections being an ultimatum. It is replaced by robust challenges up and down the ballot. It’s replaced by passionate people who are willing to put themselves out in the public for praise and scrutiny. It has replaced complacent voting with voters actually having options. It’s replaced by opportunity and hope.