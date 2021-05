The following is a sponsored article provided by BetterHelp.com. Taking care of your health is something that we all must do. However, it can become awfully expensive at times, and you may have a hard time paying certain costs associated with it. Of course, there are a few ways that you might be able to save money while still taking care of yourself. One way is by utilizing teletherapy. This is a type of therapy that takes place online, instead of in-person at a doctor’s office. Keep reading for more information on this emerging type of therapy.