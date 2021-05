Manchester City finished the job they started a week ago in Paris as they booked their place in the Champions League final for the first time in their history. It was a glorious night in Manchester as two goals from Riyad Mahrez, one in each half, secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over the French champions, who had Angel di Maria sent off in the second half for stamping on Fernandinho. By that point, City were already two goals to the good and dominating the match as they finally showed their true European ambitions.