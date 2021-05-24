“Don’t Do It. It’s Too Dangerous”: Nola Author Releases Memoir on Running With 101 Bulls in a Summer

Are you baffled by the government’s “traffic light” system regarding travel? Don’t worry – the government is, too. You might think that, at this stage of the pandemic, Boris Johnson and his team would have grasped the importance of clearly informing the public about what is and isn’t safe; what we can and cannot do. Ambiguity costs lives. They must, surely, know this by now? No such luck, I’m afraid.So instead, we have the prime minister telling us – “let me be very clear” – that an amber list country (the majority of countries) is “not somewhere you should...