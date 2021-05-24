newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

“Don’t Do It. It’s Too Dangerous”: Nola Author Releases Memoir on Running With 101 Bulls in a Summer

bigeasymagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bill Hillmann was gored by a bull during the famous running of the bulls in Spain in 2014, it made national headlines. The goring was notable because of Hillmann’s expertise in regard to bull running and the severity of his injuries, which resulted in him being hospitalized for eleven days. However, the most notable thing about Hilmann’s goring was that even though it was life-threatening and traumatic, afterward, he was eager to run with the bulls again.

