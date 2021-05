HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday afternoon (May 15, 2021) in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 120th Avenue and Greenly Street around 4:30 PM. It was determined that the injured motorist was driving his vehicle northbound on Greenly Street and had stopped for the stop sign at 120th Avenue, and then pulled out into the path of a southbound SUV that had the right of way with no stop sign at the intersection.