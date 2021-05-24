See The Blooper Reel From Season 1 Of ‘Shadow & Bone’

Netflix, for the last several years, has been knocking it out of the park with some of their series that have popped up, especially those that combine elements of fantasy and dystopia. Just look at The Witcher, which literally took over the streaming service when it premiered back in 2019. It was one of the most viewed shows on Netflix ever. That’s why it’s not that much of a surprise that Shadow and Bone, an adaption of the books of the same name, has become so popular.