See The Blooper Reel From Season 1 Of ‘Shadow & Bone’

[Ed. note: Spoilers for The Nevers episode 3, “Ignition,” ahead.]. HBO’s Victorian adventure series The Nevers fully comes into its own in episode 3, “Ignition,” during a terrific fight sequence that starts out of nowhere. Series protagonist Amalia True is one of “the Touched,” people who gained unearthly powers from a supernatural event. She’s made enemies, so in “Ignition,” directed by David Semel and written by Kevin Lau, she’s suddenly waylaid during a carriage ride, and flung off a bridge and into a lake. Her enemy’s servant Odium comes after her — and as he calmly walks out onto the surface of the water, she realizes she’s in immense trouble.