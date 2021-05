BROOKLYN – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, IL 3 from Adams Street to Canal Street in Brooklyn in St. Clair County was closed to through traffic for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, May 10, 2021, and will continue until Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.