Sustainable fashion can’t make up its mind about leather. A new initiative wants to help. Circumfauna, published by the vegan advocacy group Collective Fashion Justice, aims to create a repository for research and data on the use of animals in fashion, starting with the impacts of leather production. Its most noteworthy, and likely most controversial, finding: from an environmental standpoint, the group argues, it would be better for the world if the hides — even as a byproduct of the meat industry — were left to rot in a landfill rather than processed into the material used for shoes and handbags.