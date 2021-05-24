Franklin County Board of Health votes to rescind mask order; statewide mandate remains in effect until June 2

A celebrated government official in Franklin County, Ohio, is retiring from her over a decade-long public service career to spend more time with her elderly mother. According to PEOPLE, Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announced her resignation Tuesday, explaining to her colleagues that the COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in her taking this decision. "I've always known that public service in this kind of a role comes at a price, whether it's less time with family because of the 24 hours, seven days a week governing and stressful times as this past year and a half has been," the 66-year-old said at the end of a commissioners meeting.