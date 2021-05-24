Franklin County Board of Health votes to rescind mask order; statewide mandate remains in effect until June 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Health has voted on Monday to rescind the county's mask order. The decision was made to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and follows an announcement from Governor Mike DeWine earlier this month stating health orders will officially lift next week. Under the amended order, Ohioans statewide will no longer be required to wear masks and social distance in public beginning June 2.www.10tv.com