Movies

Zack Snyder Breaks Down That ‘Army of the Dead’ Zombie Baby: ‘The Ultimate Evolution’

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is just the beginning of a Netflix movie and television franchise that will explore the world of a zombie outbreak, and one of the most eyebrow-raising surprises of this world is that the undead are procreating. One of Snyder’s big surprises in “Army of the Dead” is the reveal of a zombie baby, which undead king Zeus pulls from the decapitated body of his queen lover. Was the baby a human fetus that got turned into a zombie when the mother got bit? Or is it just the product of zombie sex? Snyder recently told Esquire he leans more toward the latter.

