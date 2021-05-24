Zack Snyder Breaks Down That ‘Army of the Dead’ Zombie Baby: ‘The Ultimate Evolution’
Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is just the beginning of a Netflix movie and television franchise that will explore the world of a zombie outbreak, and one of the most eyebrow-raising surprises of this world is that the undead are procreating. One of Snyder’s big surprises in “Army of the Dead” is the reveal of a zombie baby, which undead king Zeus pulls from the decapitated body of his queen lover. Was the baby a human fetus that got turned into a zombie when the mother got bit? Or is it just the product of zombie sex? Snyder recently told Esquire he leans more toward the latter.www.indiewire.com