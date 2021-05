Brian Kilmeade of Fox News is, to be honest, a bit of a jerk. He enjoys a strong debate. Kilmeade clashes with his Fox and Friends co-hosts on occasion, making the whole thing look like Fox and Frenemies, but he rarely scores a knockdown during arguments, and it’s not uncommon for Steve Doocy to stand up to Kilmeade as a voice of reason. On Wednesday morning, during a segment about how young students have done amid ongoing school shutdowns and Zoom learning, the guy faced an unexpected foe, and some might say a telling one.