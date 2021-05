TEWKSBURY — Two men from Tewksbury are facing charges they each wielded dangerous weapons during a fight on Main Street Sunday, according to police. Chief Ryan Columbus said in a press release that officers were called to the area of 1810 Main St., for a report of a fight that had occurred. Officers who went to the area made contact with Brendan Galvin, 31, of North Street, and Michael Romano, of Judique Road, and determined they were involved in the fight. Police charged Galvin with wielding a screwdriver during the fight, and Romano with striking Galvin with brass knuckles.