On Tuesday, the Oakley City Council agreed in a 5-0 vote to re-establish the Planning Commission which could hold its first meeting as early as this fall. The city first had its planning commission back in 1999, however, by 2009, due to lack of development, the council took over the duties and did away with the commission. However, over the years, the idea of bringing it back has been brought up several times but its not gone anywhere until Tuesday.