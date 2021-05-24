Cramer's lightning round: Dump shares of Nio and buy Tesla instead

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Vale S.A.: "I can't believe that I'm actually going to recommend Vale, but I'm going to recommend it because I just think this is a multi-year move. I do like Cleveland-Cliffs more, though, OK? Because I don't trust that whole country to get it right. Cleveland-Cliffs is better."