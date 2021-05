CHICAGO/SANDY, Utah (Monday, May 24, 2021) – U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called up Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa among 23 players that will represent the United States in the Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Along with Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico, the USMNT is seeking to capture the inaugural tournament title. The roster, presented by Biosteel, will be officially submitted later today. In preparation for the event, the USMNT will take on No. 13-ranked Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen as the USA prepares for its final match ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Final Four. ESPN, UniMás and TUDN will broadcast the match live from kybunpark at 2 p.m. ET.