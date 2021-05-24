Hall Ambulance honors Employees of the Year during National EMS Week
Hall Ambulance announced its Employees of the Year during National EMS Week.
National EMS Week takes runs from May 16-22. Hall Ambulance said it is taking the time to honor its personnel.
This year’s award recipients are:
Paramedic of the Year: Shane Courtis
Courtis started his career more than 20 years ago as a supply technician, working his way up to become a paramedic. In 2020, he ranked at the top or near the top in most calls completed, most COVID-19 transports, most compliments and also had perfect attendance, Hall Ambulance said.
EMT of the Year: Michelle Gutierrez
Gutierrez started at Hall Ambulance in January 2019 and works primarily in Shafter and extra shifts in Bakersfield. During her time as a patient care provider, the company said she maintained 100% compliance of the clinical core measures. She maintains an excellent attendance record and worked 80 extra shifts.
Paramedic Field Supervisor of the Year: Steve Prater
Prater began his EMS career as a Hall Ambulance Explorer. He has since progressed from becoming an EMT, then a paramedic and in 2005 became a paramedic field supervisor. He currently serves Hall Ambulance’s East Kern operations area.
Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year: Sylvia Ricks
Hall Ambulance said Ricks has always been a great mentor and leader in its Communications Center. In 2020, she took her dedication further by becoming an EMD preceptor and applied to become a relief communications supervisor. The company said Ricks has maintained the lowest time for call entry in the Communications Center in 2020 and graded at over 96% compliant or high compliant EMD performance during this period.