Strait Science series: “Bering Sea Heat ‘Bombs'”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Strait Science lecture hosted by UAF’s Northwest Campus is “Bering Sea Heat ‘Bombs.'” The talk is Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m via Zoom. Professor Harper Simmons from the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences will join Jennifer MacKinnon from the University of California San Diego and Jim Thomson from the University of Washington to discuss a recent study on the process by which north-flowing Pacific water is bringing unprecedented heat to the Arctic.

