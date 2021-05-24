newsbreak-logo
Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who Has Gone Missing On Long Island

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWvsQ_0a9p607Q00
Angela Kajzer Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen from Washington, DC who was staying at a residential facility in Brentwood and is bipolar.

Angela Kajzer was last seen at Outreach, located at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, on Saturday, May 22 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Kajzer is 5-foot-3, 127 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Kajzer’s location to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

