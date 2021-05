Not to get all new age-y on you, but just for a moment let's imagine that everything in the world is interconnected by shimmering, nigh-invisible strands of energy. Those connections, naturally, are more robust between things that have some degree of essential commonality. The strands linking, say, Facebook and common decency? Fraying little wisps of thread, barely perceptible even if you take the right drugs and look at them at exactly the right angle. The strands linking Rick Owens, the dark lord of fashion, with Dr. Martens, longtime bastion of countercultural footwear? They'd look like the ropes you use to moor a giant cargo ship to the dock. Intimidatingly robust, and undeniably strong.