Thoughtful Hostess Gifts That Will Secure You a Second Invitation
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a beloved and oft-replicated needlepoint pillow design that reads, “You never know how many friends you have until you have a country house.” Well, the sun’s out, the vaccine is in, and it’s high time to reunite with friends and family, preferably in a balmy, waterfront location belonging to someone you love. So what is the perfect gift to bring your weekend host or hostess? Of course, there are some one-size-fits-all options—a Barney Greengrass brunch basket, a Paul Arnhold blown glass vase—but the best gifts are the most thoughtful ones, targeted to the recipient and his or her interests. Herewith, a curated gift selection by type of host from the Southampton doyenne who considers tablescaping the eighth art to the Catskills bohemian who is very excited about New York’s marijuana legalization.www.vogue.com